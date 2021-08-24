UAMS initiative plans to encourage children to eat healthier foods, stemming cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday that it is encouraging certain cancer patients to get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center said that it’s recommendation follows that of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, which encouraged cancer patients to receive a third dose of a messenger RNA vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both messenger RNA vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a adenovirus vaccine, and if patients received that initially, another dose is not recommended at this time, the Mayo Clinic said. According to the Rochester-based medical center,...