Cancer

UAMS initiative plans to encourage children to eat healthier foods, stemming cancer

magnoliareporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is leading a new effort to reduce cancer by addressing eating habits in early childcare and education settings. The project, led by UAMS’ Taren Swindle, Ph.D., will reach about 5,000 children and 500 teachers across Arkansas and Louisiana. It is supported by a five-year, $3.1 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NCI upgraded the grant to an R37 MERIT Award, giving Swindle the option to extend the project another two years.

