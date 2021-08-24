Formerly Hanska — David P Botten “Butsy,” age 79, formerly of Hanska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Oak Hills Living Center August, 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on August 26, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hanska, with Pastor David Nissen officiating. Burial will follow in the Linden Lutheran Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service at the church. Masks are recommended for all in attendance.