Worst Band Ever fails to live up to its name

Worst Band Ever played the German Park Amphitheater Monday night as part of the Music in the Park series sponsored by New Ulm Park and Rec and KNUJ. Worst Band Ever once again failed to live up to its name, but entertained the audience with a combination of bluegrass and country music. The evening’s performance was the penultimate Music in the Park concert. The concert series will conclude next Monday with a performance of the Teddy Bear Band.