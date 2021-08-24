Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Worst Band Ever fails to live up to its name

Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorst Band Ever played the German Park Amphitheater Monday night as part of the Music in the Park series sponsored by New Ulm Park and Rec and KNUJ. Worst Band Ever once again failed to live up to its name, but entertained the audience with a combination of bluegrass and country music. The evening’s performance was the penultimate Music in the Park concert. The concert series will conclude next Monday with a performance of the Teddy Bear Band.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
New Ulm, MN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Park Series#Teddy Bear#Combination#German#Knuj#The Teddy Bear Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy