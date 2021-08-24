Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SZA Unveils Three Mellow New Tracks “Nightbird,” “Joni” and “I Hate You”

By Jerry Morales
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Consequence, R&B singer-songwriter SZA has unveiled three new tracks titled “Nightbird,” “Joni” and “I Hate You” on August 23. The songs were mysteriously released through an anonymous SoundCloud account. In a tweet, SZA revealed that a conversation with an astrology reader convinced her to release the songs. “Nightbird”...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Diamonds#Soundcloud#Rolling Stone#Reminiscin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Finn Askew, ‘Adidas’

UK artist Finn Askew has more than proved his worth as one of the most young names on the scene, with new single “Adidas” taking his project to the next level. Having first showcased his musical efforts early in 2020, 20-year-old Askew found himself in the rather unique position in which his nascent profile continued to rise, all without the chance of playing a single in-person live show. However, tracks like “Roses” and “Same Old Love” have managed to see him become one to watch in no time, with more than 30 million streams to his name.
MusicVulture

Lil Nas X’s Montero Album Art and Track List Will Convert You

Lil Nas X adds another dub to his wins column with the cover art for Montero. No, it’s not literally a bunch of pregnant-man emoji, but spiritually … let’s just say you might need protection. Montero showcases Lil Nas X at the center of a mystical landscape, rising (or is he falling?), glowing from within. Completely naked with a perfect arch in his back, Lil Nas X’s debut album cover is a shrine to all that makes him who he is — from his wildest dreams to his wildest fantasies. Lil Nas X’s rollout has accomplished all of that and then some. After his Satan shoes with MSCHF caused enough uproar to get recalled, the innovator used the backlash to promote his “Industry Baby” music video and swing a collab with Tony Hawk. Montero is out on September 17 with viral track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and more. Follow Lil Nas X down the rainbow rabbit hole. You might like it. You never know.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin’s Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

It’s impossible to forget Shania Twain’s video for “You’re Still the One,” where she strolls down the beach in a hazy blue light under a full moon (don’t confuse it with “Forever and for Always” — that’s a different beach vibe). The song is one of the many, many singles from 1997’s Come On Over, her biggest album that now hits millennials with pangs of nostalgia. Case in point: Christian Lee Hutson just dropped a cover of “You’re Still the One” with Julia Jacklin, and it’s excellent. The track is off the third volume of Hutson’s The Version Suicides. Despite the...
Musicgratefulweb.com

SOJA Releases “The Day You Came” With UB40 & Rebelution

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time Grammy-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., have released their new single “The Day You Came” featuring UB40 and Rebelution. The intensely personal track is a bittersweet breakup song that perfectly captures the confusion of heartache. “All my love songs are a conglomerate of experiences I’ve had; it’s never about just one person,” says the band’s frontman Jacob Hemphill. “But one thing I always make sure to do is write from the perspective of the woman I was in the relationship with, because to me that’s the way to tell a story that’s bigger than what happened between these two people.” In a particularly meaningful turn for Hemphill, “The Day You Came” finds UB40’s Ali Campbell lending his soothing vocals to the final verse. “Me and my dad used to sing ‘Impossible Love’ by UB40 all the time—we’d sing together at his piano, we’d sing it when we were driving somewhere,” says Hemphill. “Before I even knew Bob Marley, UB40 were my entry point into loving reggae.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Courtney Barnett Shares New Song “Before You Gotta Go”: Listen

Courtney Barnett has shared her new single “Before You Gotta Go.” The new track is her latest from Things Take Time, Take Time—the album that’s out November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). This one was also co-produced with Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint. Listen to the new single below. Things Take...
Theater & DancePosted by
Pitchfork

Mood Ring

Under the moniker Kississippi, Zoe Allaire Reynolds makes gleaming pop music that exudes a sense of triumph over heartbreak and playfulness over pain. The Philadelphia songwriter doesn’t cover up the hurt so much as dress it with glitter, making it easier to reflect on. She works primarily in the tradition of pop acts who find a way to dance among the emotional wreckage, using confessional lyrics to outline the carnage, twisting heartbreak into a hook. On her second album, Mood Ring, Reynolds isn’t interested in stewing in sadness; she finds joy in feeling so much in the first place.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Smoky Cover of 'I'm in the Mood for Love' for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Billie Eilish presents a breathtaking cover of Julie London's version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" during her visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Sitting on stools, the 19-year-old superstar and her brother/collaborator Finneas perform a swoon-worthy rendition of the original 1935 classic, which was composed by Jimmy McHugh and written by Dorothy Fields. Fitting in theme with the vintage photo shoots for her latest LP Happier Than Ever, Eilish commands the empty stage like an old soul with her drawn-out, silky vocals.
MusicNYS Music

Indie-Pop Musician Spencer Barnett releases “Dancing” Music Video

Spencer Barnett, rising indie-pop genius from Brooklyn, has just released a new music video for his catchy single, “Dancing.” The video features groovy moves from Spencer and a unique color palette that makes it delightful to both the eyes and the ears. “Dancing” is written and produced by Barnett alongside...
MusicKerrang

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ release new tune, Go Get A Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released the latest single from their forthcoming Sticky album. Premiering as Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World, the new track, Go Get A Tattoo, features electro-punk artist Lynks, and takes in Frank’s frustration with opening a tattoo shop last year… just in time for lockdown.
MusicMiddletown Press

SZA Surprise-Releases Three New Songs

SZA unexpectedly shared a trio of new tracks via an anonymous Soundcloud Sunday morning. While she described them as “random thoughts,” the songs — “Joni,” “I Hate You” and “Nightbird” — are essentially fully-formed. While “Joni” is a tenderly plucked acoustic-guitar ballad, “I Hate You” is an electro-R&B kiss-off and “Nightbird” features a downtempo melody and lyrics full of longing.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

SZA Drops Her Third Song Of The Day With "Nightbird"

Despite not releasing an album in over four years, SZA has been incredibly active today as she started the morning off with a new song on her secret SoundCloud called "Joni." SZA then followed this up with a song called "I Hate You," and now, she is back again with a third effort called "Nightbird." For now, it seems like these songs are simply unused tracks from an upcoming album, although the mixes suggest that these are fully fleshed-out efforts.
Musicmxdwn.com

Billy Idol Announces New EP The Roadside for September 2021 Release, Shares First Track in Seven Years “Bitter Taste”

‘80s pop-rock star Billy Idol announced his first EP since 1981, The Roadside, today. The EP is set to be released on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the record label was founded by the late George Harris and is now relaunched by his children, Dahni and David Zonshine. The singer also shared his new song, “Bitter Taste.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

11 Song Moments We Just Can’t Shake

This is the good part. That one part of the song that nestles into your spirit and lives there. Maybe it’s a few seconds of a bridge or an unforgettable hook. The way the rhythm breaks or that one minute of instrumental bliss. These small moments can leave as much impact as an entire album and, thanks to social media platforms like TikTok, can spread far and wide faster than ever before. We asked our staff to write about which memorable parts of a song have stuck with them over the years—with timestamps—and here’s what they chose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy