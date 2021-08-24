Cancel
Hayfork, CA

The Monument Fire Active North of Hayfork Tonight

By Kym Kemp
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Dutch Creek drainage, crews are building fire line depth, conducting mop-up and patrol as the fire has backed completely down-slope to Dutch Creek Road. From the Dutch Creek drainage to Maxwell Creek, firefighters are reinforcing the line and conducting mop-up operations. West of Maxwell Creek, fire crews are constructing fire line as direct as possible. North of Hayfork, the fire was active and merged in a pocket of unburned fuel near Big Creek Road. Crews are improving the dozer line and extinguishing hot spots. Multiple spot fires continue to challenge firefighter’s containment efforts. Stronger terrain driven winds are expected this evening and will diminish overnight with moderate humidity recovery, heavy smoke and low visibility. Weather later this week is expected to become warm and dry as a weak weather system moves through the area; winds will generally be terrain and diurnally driven. Northern California has experienced large fire activity and will likely experience an extended fire season. Fires burning in northern California are exhibiting extreme fire growth based on critical fuel conditions. The prioritization of resources is always based on life, property, and natural resources. Under these drought conditions, wildfires are burning rapidly with extreme severity and have traveled up to 8 miles in a single day. Fire spread is fuel driven and does not depend on wind speed, as we have seen in previous years. Firefighters are experiencing conditions never seen before, such as increased spread rates, spotting and active nighttime burning. We coordinate very closely with the US Forest Service and CalOES for our local and out of state partners, to ensure resources are shared.

