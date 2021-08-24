Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Taconic Partners, Clarion Partners celebrate Bronx solar panel project

nyrej.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronx, NY Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners hosted a conference and reception to celebrate the completion of their solar power project at their flagship Quality Communities property, Eastchester Heights, in the Bronx. The conference included keynote speeches from Andrew Schwartz of Taconic, vice president of residential asset management; Jeff Perlman of Bright Power, CEO; David Sandbank of The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), vice president of distributed energy resource; Alex Wint of District Office 83, director of community relations; and council member Kevin Riley of NY City Council’s District 12.

nyrej.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Solar City#Energy Management#Clarion Partners#Ny Taconic Partners#Bright Power#Nyserda#District Office#Ny City Council#Mw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy