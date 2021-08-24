Taconic Partners, Clarion Partners celebrate Bronx solar panel project
Bronx, NY Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners hosted a conference and reception to celebrate the completion of their solar power project at their flagship Quality Communities property, Eastchester Heights, in the Bronx. The conference included keynote speeches from Andrew Schwartz of Taconic, vice president of residential asset management; Jeff Perlman of Bright Power, CEO; David Sandbank of The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), vice president of distributed energy resource; Alex Wint of District Office 83, director of community relations; and council member Kevin Riley of NY City Council’s District 12.nyrej.com
