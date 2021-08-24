Cancel
Kansas City, MO

1 found fatally shot in crashed car on Independence Avenue, Kansas City police say

By Bill Lukitsch, The Kansas City Star
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Aug. 24—A woman was found fatally shot inside a crashed car on Independence Avenue in the Parkview neighborhood on Monday night, according to Kansas City police. Officers were first called around 8 p.m. on reports of an injury accident on Independence just west of Garfield Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said at the scene. Police then found the victim inside the car with apparent gunshot wounds, Drake said.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

