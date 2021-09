With a new culture being established, the Canby football team has plenty of pieces in place for successThat small lump of clay that Jimmy Joyce had to work with in his first season as the Canby High football coach has grown substantially in this, his coming third season. And with that growth has come more talent, better commitment and a real sense that the Cougar football team is building to something special. Come the first Friday in September, Joyce and his squad start the seasonlong walk to fulfilling that promise. "I think we are in a really good place right...