Queens, NY

B6 Real Estate Advisors facilitates two sales totaling $28.16 million

nyrej.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueens, NY According to B6 Real Estate Advisors, the firm has closed two sales totaling $28.16 million. An industrial site located at 75 Onderdonk in the Ridgewood neighborhood sold for $25 million. MySales, LLC purchased the property from Jason Richard Realty, LLC. The 66,000 s/f industrial building is broken up into 63,000 s/f of warehouse space and 3,000 s/f of office space. The property also has 61,000 s/f of air rights.

nyrej.com

