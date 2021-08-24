B6 Real Estate Advisors facilitates two sales totaling $28.16 million
Queens, NY According to B6 Real Estate Advisors, the firm has closed two sales totaling $28.16 million. An industrial site located at 75 Onderdonk in the Ridgewood neighborhood sold for $25 million. MySales, LLC purchased the property from Jason Richard Realty, LLC. The 66,000 s/f industrial building is broken up into 63,000 s/f of warehouse space and 3,000 s/f of office space. The property also has 61,000 s/f of air rights.nyrej.com
