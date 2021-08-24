COVID-19 cases spike in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Brown County with 72 lab-confirmed cases reported in the last week. August has seen the highest COVID case count since April. Cases dropped significantly at the start of summer. May saw 61 cases countywide. Brown County Public Health only confirmed five new COVID cases in June and 18 cases in July. Case counts are now rising back to the same levels seen in the spring, with twice the numbers seen in May. The number of COVID cases reported in August 2021 is over twice as high as the case numbers reported in August 2020.