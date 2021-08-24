Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, MN

COVID-19 cases spike in Brown County

Journal
 9 days ago

BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Brown County with 72 lab-confirmed cases reported in the last week. August has seen the highest COVID case count since April. Cases dropped significantly at the start of summer. May saw 61 cases countywide. Brown County Public Health only confirmed five new COVID cases in June and 18 cases in July. Case counts are now rising back to the same levels seen in the spring, with twice the numbers seen in May. The number of COVID cases reported in August 2021 is over twice as high as the case numbers reported in August 2020.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
Brown County, MN
Health
Brown County, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Brown County, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy