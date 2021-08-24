Cancel
Pyramid Scheme: Critics Question Why Transit Spaces are ‘Hostile’ to Humans

By Jose Martinez
thecity.nyc
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new showpiece entrance to Penn Station that added sparkle to the famously grimy transit hub late last year now has structures resembling ancient wonders of the world. A trio of wooden pyramids was erected atop flat metal security bollards in front of the station’s East End Gateway at Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street — just months after the December 2020 opening of the sloping glass-and-steel entrance to the Long Island Rail Road concourse.

