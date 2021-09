You know what’s coming around this Sunday 5th September, and by now you should know what kind of last-minute gift you want to pick up for the old man. Yep, Father’s Day is going to be an important one this year. If he’s like most people in Australia right now, Dad is locking down amongst current restrictions, either with or without you by his side. Whatever the case, he’s going to need this to be the best Father’s Day because let’s be real, we all need to be putting in extra effort for the one’s we love right now.