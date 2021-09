One of the boons of Brexit was to allow the UK to create a regulatory regime that works for us and not one imposed from Brussels, even if we were party to the original decisions. A classic example is the General Data Protection regulation, or GDPR. This will be familiar to anyone who has attempted to log into a website to be greeted with a requirement to confirm that you are happy to continue under the conditions set out. Few people bother to read the detail and simply agree to abide by the rules in order to access the site.