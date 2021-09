The sudden onset of a global pandemic radically changed consumer behavior. Now brands and retailers are wondering how the country’s reopening will affect and change consumer sentiment. While the COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, many Americans are vaccinated, and states across the country have eased social distancing regulations. People are resuming activities that were off limits or undesirable during the height of the pandemic, such as getting together with loved ones, while retaining certain COVID-19 routines, like remote working and indoor mask wearing.