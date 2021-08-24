Cancel
Barnesville, OH

Brine spilled at injection well near Barnesville

Times-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNESVILLE — A fracking waste spill that occurred Friday along Ohio 800 north of Barnesville was being cleaned up Monday. “At 5 p.m. Friday the well operator on duty reported a mechanical failure resulting in a release of fluid from the containment area,” Bryan Force of Force Environmental Solutions wrote in a text message Monday. “The ODNR and EPA were contacted immediately. Cleanup started today (Monday) and will be completed by the end of the day Tuesday. Corrective action was taken to prevent a mechanical failure from happening again.”

