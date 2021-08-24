Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Taliban Rule Presents Aid Agencies With Moral, Fiscal Dilemma

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - As foreign governments, aid institutions and companies scramble to evacuate staff from Afghanistan, a crucial question is emerging: should they engage with the ruling Taliban or abandon years of investment in the country and 38 million Afghans?. The Taliban in the past week has pledged peaceful relations...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Malpass
Person
Ryan Crocker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Foreign Aid#Reuters#Afghans#Islamist#Al Qaeda#Stanford University#Cohen Group#The World Bank Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

Taliban demand US diplomats return to Kabul

Taliban officials “expect” President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S. Embassy in Kabul despite U.S. insistence that future diplomatic relations will depend on Taliban behavior. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday, per an Afghan media outlet. “We have communication channels with...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Worldq957.com

U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid

GENEVA (Reuters) – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) issued an urgent appeal for $24 million on Thursday to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in “extremely precarious” conditions. The call came as the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul...
ProtestsIola Register

Afghans protest Taliban rule

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule. A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages and experts said the country was...
Immigration19thnews.org

‘A moral obligation’: How agencies help Afghan women who can escape

Urgent messages came flooding in: Some Afghan women said their homes were invaded, their organizations ransacked and their families’ lives threatened. Others were sheltering in place, unable to get to the airport. Women activists said they couldn’t leave their homes, terrified that the Taliban would kidnap, torture or assassinate them.
CharitiesShropshire Star

Government security convoy for aid workers replaced with Taliban – Unicef

There is said to be ‘constructive’ dialogue between Unicef and the Taliban. Aid officials in Afghanistan face being part of a Taliban security convoy in a “new way of working”, according to a senior charity figure. Sam Mort, chief of communications at Unicef Afghanistan, said the government used to provide...
Internetbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Social media giants grapple with Taliban dilemma

The last time the Taliban were in power, social networks were a thing of the future — but this time around, the militants’ takeover of Afghanistan poses tricky questions for the likes of Facebook and Twitter. As their arrival in Kabul sparked worldwide panic, Taliban officials took to Twitter to...
PoliticsPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Taliban funding, Haiti aid, and a new US deployment: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The Taliban says it controls Afghanistan, but can it govern? It’s unclear what Taliban rule will bring: Women fear a denial of basic rights, rights groups report reprisal killings, and many Afghans are scrambling to leave (more on that below). Beyond the immediate fear is another problem: Do the Taliban have the skills to govern an entire nation? One early issue is money: Most of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves, which total at least $9 billion, are locked away in countries unlikely to send assets to the sanctioned Taliban. Ajmal Ahmady, the now-former central bank governor, estimated that the Taliban might be able to access “perhaps 0.1 to 0.2 percent” of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves. The “Taliban won militarily, but now have to govern. It is not easy,” Ahmady said, unpacking the ripples in a Twitter thread: the afghani plummets, the economy crumbles, inflation rises, and food prices soar (in the midst of a severe drought). Afghanistan depends on foreign aid, but major donors are now reviewing or suspending development flows. Ultimately, the cash crunch puts even more pressure on the humanitarian sector, which has made voluble promises to “stay and deliver”. Western donors will find it more palatable to fund emergency aid rather than the Taliban. But this means aid agencies built for short-term relief will be responding to the fallout of long-term needs – while drawing from an ever-thinning slice of donor funding.
Economymilwaukeeindependent.com

Afghanistan under Taliban rule faces a looming economic crisis as the flow of foreign aid runs dry

It is still early days, and the picture of what is happening in Afghanistan now that the Taliban has regained control of the country continues to develop. Central to affairs there is money. Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, with about half its population requiring humanitarian aid this year and about 90% of its people living below the poverty line of making $2 a day.
WorldVoice of America

In Afghanistan, Aid Agencies Adjust to New Environment

The humanitarian situation was already dire in Afghanistan before the Taliban swept into Kabul on Aug. 15, and now it has worsened as aid workers are coping with a new operating environment. VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer reports.
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

Albania to accept Afghan refugees who worked with Western forces

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Facebook on Sunday his country would "serve as a transit country for a certain number of Afghan political immigrants" who have the U.S. as their final destination and face the threat of violence from the Taliban as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan. Why...
U.S. Politicstheohiostar.com

Commentary: Refugee Plans Repeat the Mistakes of the Afghanistan Campaign

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has produced moving scenes of disorder and desperation. Some see American fecklessness. Others, the rancid fruit of attempting to cultivate Afghanistan in our image. Finally, others see the Biden Administration making a hash of what was fundamentally a good policy of planned withdrawal. Even for those who supported withdrawal—as I did—the events of the last week undeniably were emblematic of the ongoing humiliation of the United States and its military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy