Taliban Rule Presents Aid Agencies With Moral, Fiscal Dilemma

The Taliban says it controls Afghanistan, but can it govern? It's unclear what Taliban rule will bring: Women fear a denial of basic rights, rights groups report reprisal killings, and many Afghans are scrambling to leave (more on that below). Beyond the immediate fear is another problem: Do the Taliban have the skills to govern an entire nation? One early issue is money: Most of Afghanistan's foreign reserves, which total at least $9 billion, are locked away in countries unlikely to send assets to the sanctioned Taliban. Ajmal Ahmady, the now-former central bank governor, estimated that the Taliban might be able to access "perhaps 0.1 to 0.2 percent" of Afghanistan's foreign reserves. The "Taliban won militarily, but now have to govern. It is not easy," Ahmady said, unpacking the ripples in a Twitter thread: the afghani plummets, the economy crumbles, inflation rises, and food prices soar (in the midst of a severe drought). Afghanistan depends on foreign aid, but major donors are now reviewing or suspending development flows. Ultimately, the cash crunch puts even more pressure on the humanitarian sector, which has made voluble promises to "stay and deliver". Western donors will find it more palatable to fund emergency aid rather than the Taliban. But this means aid agencies built for short-term relief will be responding to the fallout of long-term needs – while drawing from an ever-thinning slice of donor funding.