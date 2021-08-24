Explore Exit Glacier In Alaska, The Most Easily Accessible Glacier In Alaska

Alaska actually has a whopping 100,000 glaciers, but many of them are difficult to see outside of an airplane. Exit Glacier in Alaska is close to the road system and easy for anyone to visit! You can actually walk very close to the glacier, unlike the thousands of other glaciers dotting the state.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Kenai Peninsula is known for many incredible areas, including Kenai Fjords National Park.

The crowning attraction is Exit Glacier itself.

Throughout the recreation area, and as you drive in on the road, you can see markers of how far out the glacier was in different time periods.

Exit Glacier is the only part of Kenai Fjords National Park that’s accessible by road.

While you used to be able to get closer to the glacier, now the areas are roped off.

The recreation area is open all year long.

The next time you’re in the Seward area, make sure to stop off at this incredible spot.

