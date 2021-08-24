Cancel
Alaska State

Explore Exit Glacier In Alaska, The Most Easily Accessible Glacier In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
Posted by 
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 9 days ago

Alaska actually has a whopping 100,000 glaciers, but many of them are difficult to see outside of an airplane. Exit Glacier in Alaska is close to the road system and easy for anyone to visit! You can actually walk very close to the glacier, unlike the thousands of other glaciers dotting the state.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYZzt_0bayA5fM00
The Kenai Peninsula is known for many incredible areas, including Kenai Fjords National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veACS_0bayA5fM00
The crowning attraction is Exit Glacier itself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esBfT_0bayA5fM00
Throughout the recreation area, and as you drive in on the road, you can see markers of how far out the glacier was in different time periods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L824Q_0bayA5fM00
Exit Glacier is the only part of Kenai Fjords National Park that’s accessible by road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xox9t_0bayA5fM00
While you used to be able to get closer to the glacier, now the areas are roped off.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRZdR_0bayA5fM00
The recreation area is open all year long.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnYTz_0bayA5fM00
The next time you’re in the Seward area, make sure to stop off at this incredible spot.

Have you ever explored Exit Glacier in Alaska? What did you think? Was it amazing? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to explore Exit Glacier State Recreation Area further, make sure you Hike Alongside This Immense Icefield On This Unforgettable Trail In Alaska.

