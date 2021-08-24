Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area: The Complete Guide

Named for the creek that runs through the park, Georgia's Sweetwater Creek State Park is a go-to destination for recreational lovers who come to admire its towering hardwood forest, pristine lake, and historic mill ruins. Home to native plants like ferns, magnolias, and wild azaleas as well as scenic rocky bluffs and tumbling rapids, the park is popular with hikers, kayakers, anglers, and nature enthusiasts. From the best hiking trails and best places to kayak to where to camp and stay nearby, use this guide to plan your next trip to this outdoor gem.