Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area: The Complete Guide
With over 10,000 acres of green space, Georgia's Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a sprawling outdoor space bordering 48 miles of its namesake river. Spanning four metro Atlanta counties and with 15 separate parks, it boasts wide pedestrian paths, winding and wooded trails to hidden bamboo forests and scenic 19th century mill ruins, local wildlife and plants, as well as waters calm enough for canoeing, tubing, and other water sports.www.tripsavvy.com
Comments / 0