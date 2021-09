College football is back, and thankfully COVID-19 is no longer a major factor in our — wait, what's that? I'm sorry; I'm getting word that COVID-19 is indeed still a thing. But college football is still back, and there's eason for optimism and fresh hope for all three Triangle teams. NC State will start things out on Thursday hosting South Florida and former UNC quarterback Cade Fortin, while UNC will go to Virginia Tech with their highest preseason ranking in 24 years and then Duke will travel to Charlotte.