Please do your part

Times-Republican
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the news tells us COVID cases are rising rapidly in our state, schools starting along with the Labor Day Holiday the situation is likely to become as bad as 2020 if not worse. Our governor has no backbone and a lack of compassion to pass mandates and even outlaws...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Oregon Hospitals Are Packed: Do Your Part

Health organizations in the Portland metro area have issued more warnings about COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues to pummel Oregon. With over 1,000 people hospitalized across the state for severe cases, healthcare workers are overwhelmed and resources are stretched to the limit. With 92% of hospital beds in use...
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

State waives training requirements for nursing home staff

The state of Iowa has agreed to temporarily waive training requirements for nurse aides who deliver much of the hands-on care in nursing homes. The waivers were issued by the director of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals two weeks ago in response to a request from industry lobbyists. They will be in effect at least until the end of the federally declared state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Pandemic will only get better if people ‘do your part’

A Brookhaven respiratory professional says the only way the COVID-19 pandemic will get better is if everyone does their part. King’s Daughters Medical Center Respiratory Manager Honor Wallace made the plea in a video posted to the KDMC Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “If everyone would just do your part to...
Helena, MTPosted by
Montana Free Press

‘Please don’t do this to the people that depend on this.’

HELENA — Some Montana Medicaid recipients are pushing back against plans to end 12-month continuous coverage for certain people enrolled in public health insurance programs as the state’s public comment period on the new policy draws to a close. If successful, the change would likely alter two Medicaid programs in Montana in significant ways, both for enrollees who rely on the state for health care coverage and for officials tasked with operating the new system.
EnvironmentAlbert Lea Tribune

Editorial: Do your part in helping with water conservation

While water is life, we too often take it for granted. Minnesota has always been blessed with an abundance of water, above ground and below. But we have learned that polluting our lakes and rivers and wells can harm us and wildlife. This summer we’re being reminded that it’s not...
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Virus cases surgin among Iowa children

DES MOINES — More than 40 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa were among children and people in their 20s, according to state data released Wednesday. The state, which currently updates its data once a week, reported an additional 8,907 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths to bring the state’s total to 6,307. The seven-day rolling average of cases has been gradually increasing since early June and is now at 8,225 cases per week, a level not seen since January.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

McCarthy Silent As Another of His Members Calls For 'Bloodshed'

Fewer than eight months after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol to beat police officers and threaten the lives of Capitol workers, journalists, Members of Congress and Congressional staffers, Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) is calling for another January 6th-style attack. And like he has several times this year, Minority Leader...
Public SafetyCharlotteObserver.com

Madison Cawthorn has moved from awful to alarming. Time to pay attention.

Few of us want to pay attention to Madison Cawthorn. In less than a year in Washington, the freshman representative from North Carolina has built the wrong kind of national reputation with allegations of sexual assault, a steady drip of misinformation, and far too many palm-to-face-moments. Just last week, Cawthorn proudly proclaimed that he had “formally requested that the U.S. cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment” and remove President Joe Biden, although that’s not something a U.S. representative can “formally” do. That request also misspelled the name of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Iowa restaurants still seeing record demand

Six in 10 people have changed their restaurant habits due to the delta variant of COVID-19, the National Restaurant Association reported Tuesday, and nearly 20 percent of people have stopped going to restaurants altogether. But not in Iowa. Iowa Restaurant Association President Jessica Dunker said Tuesday that Iowa restaurants are...
AnimalsTimes-Republican

Hummingbirds ready to leave the nest

HUMMINGBIRDS, RUBY-THROATED are our only common hummingbird east of the Rocky Mountains which we are likely to see. There may be other species of hummingbirds observed in Iowa on very rare occasions, but one can bet that those odds are poor. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common. These little “helicopters” of the bird world have amazing abilities of precision flight that allow them to hover over and into flowers when seeking nectar. Wing beats of 53 times per second, a blur to our eyes. To obtain an inflight photo of a hummingbird near a feeder, I have found that my camera shutter speed needs to be set at 1/2000th of a second or higher to freeze the wing beat. For the tiniest of birds, its skeletal framework and muscle systems, respiration rates and body temperature control all peg out as fantastic examples of miniature motion machines.
Marshall County, IATimes-Republican

Census shows population decline in Marshall County

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there was more than 6 percent in population growth across the country, but Marshall County is down more than 3 percent since 2010. Among communities in the county to see decreases in population, St. Anthony saw the largest percentage decrease — more than 25 percent. The community reported a population of 102 in 2010 and had 26 less in 2020. Ferguson was next with a 23 percent loss of population.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Madison Cawthorn Keeps Getting Worse

There was a brief moment in North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s nascent legislative career when he seemed as though he might begin behaving, against all expectations, like an adult member of Congress. Cawthorn, along with many of his House Republican colleagues, had stoked the “stolen election” narrative before its crescendo...
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

23 cases of COVID confirmed in school district

The first weekly COVID-19 update of the school year confirmed 23 positive cases among the Marshalltown Community School District. As of noon on Friday, 20 student cases have been confirmed with three cases among staff. Since the pandemic began, the highest number of weekly cases reported by the district has...

