Some things not mentioned

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Iowa Republicans clamor about the challenges the Biden Administration is having with ending the war in Afghanistan as well as the difficulties in getting special immigrant visas for Afghanis who were allies of the U.S. during the 20-year war, a clarification is in order. In 2018, President Trump negotiated...

POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
Presidential Electionwizmnews.com

What if Trump won?

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Very Frustrating’: Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Rips Pentagon for Only Taking 3 Questions, Ignoring Hers

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin ripped Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Join Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley for calling on only three reporters and for ignoring her question during Wednesday’s Pentagon press briefing, which occurred days after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan following almost 20 years of war there.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

AOC defends Biden as president takes criticism for stranding Americans in Afghanistan

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday defended President Biden for his "courageous decision" to withdraw from Afghanistan. The Democratic congresswoman's defense of Biden comes amid intense criticism of the president's handling of the withdrawal, which resulted in hundreds of Americans being stranded in Afghanistan. Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of...
POTUSWashington Examiner

White House quietly corrects Biden on number of US citizens stuck in Afghanistan after war-ending speech

The White House quietly corrected President Joe Biden after he said in a speech Tuesday that 90% of U.S. citizens who wanted to evacuate Afghanistan were able to leave. A transcript of his remarks , delivered from the White House, shows that figure crossed out and replaced with 98%, which still falls short of the president's promise to keep U.S. military forces in the country until every U.S. citizen seeking an escape could get one.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Has Biden forgotten he was vice president for eight years?

President Joe Biden finally addressed the nation the day after the last U.S. soldier left Afghanistan on Monday. Biden was late for his press conference by almost an hour — odd, given his alleged habit of frequently checking his watch. But in it, he declared the exit a success. Wow....
POTUSWashington Post

George W. Bush, and the worst predictions about the Afghanistan war

After 20 long years, the U.S. war in Afghanistan is officially over, with the full withdrawal of troops taking place ahead of the Tuesday deadline. And while the focus is presently on how the Biden administration prosecuted the chaotic withdrawal after offering false assurances about it, those false assurances are merely the latest in the long series that has marked America’s longest war.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

