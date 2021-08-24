Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vietnam says Cuba to supply COVID-19 vaccine, transfer technology

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSpan_0bay6t1M00

HANOI (Reuters) - Cuba will supply large quantities of its home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam and also transfer the production technology to the Southeast Asian country by the end of the year, the Vietnamese health ministry said on Tuesday.

After successfully containing the disease for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been struggling to control its worst outbreak to date, with a spike in infections and deaths ramping up pressure on authorities to speed up vaccinations.

“Cuba will send a large number of COVID doses and a team to Vietnam to support technology transfer by the end of this year,” the health ministry said in a statement, without specifying the number of doses.

Cuba has said its three-shot Abdala vaccine was 92.28% effective against the coronavirus in last-stage clinical trials in June.

Vietnam has so far signed deals for recombinant DNA protein and mRNA vaccine technology transfer and is also in talk with U.S. company Pfizer about locating a vaccine plant in the country.

The Southeast Asian country has secured more than 23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and expects to receive at least 50 million doses in the fourth quarter, the health ministry said.

Vietnam’s inoculation programme, which started in March, is still at an early stage with just 1.9% of the country’s 98 million people fully vaccinated - one of the lowest rates in the region.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Southeast Asian#Vietnamese#Covid#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New CDC Data Confirms Vaccine Protection, Demand for Unproven Deworming Drug Surges, Education Dept. Opens Probe Into State Mask Mandate Bans, Florida Keeps Funds From Schools With Mask Rules

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on August 31, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 217,526,427 (up from 216,915,029 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,515,940 (up from 4,507,354 Monday) Total...
Worldomahanews.net

Israel recorded 10,000 new infections in one day

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 24 (ANI/FENA): For the first time since January, Israel recorded almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections in one day. This is a jump compared to last week, although the amount of testing has also increased. According to the ministry, 6.63 per cent of just under 153,000 tests...
Worldwhbl.com

Vietnam to extend movement curbs in biggest city as virus toll rises

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City will extend its coronavirus restrictions to the end of August, state media reported on Friday, as new infections and deaths rise further in the epicentre of the country’s worst outbreak yet. “We have to prepare for a prolonged battle,” Phan...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-21-new-local-covid-19-cases-2021-08-13 amid record new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra...
WorldUS News and World Report

East Timor Detects First Domestic Transmission of COVID-19 Delta Variant

(Reuters) - East Timor has recorded its first case of community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, raising concerns by its health ministry about a possible spike. Genomic sequencing by Australia's Doherty Institute in the first week of August found that of 27 samples taken in...
U.S. Politicslyndentribune.com

Canada opens border to U.S. citizens

WHATCOM – After nearly 17 months of closures, the Canadian government opened the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. According to a July 19 news release by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers all around the world on Sept. 7. That news release can be seen in its entirety at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Vietnam to half quarantine time for fully vaccinated visitors

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will slash the duration of mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from two weeks to just seven days, its health ministry said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. Vietnam successfully contained the virus for much of last year using a...
World104.1 WIKY

Thailand to explore injecting coronavirus vaccines under skin

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is studying the possibility of injecting coronavirus vaccines under the skin to try to stretch its limited supply, a health official said on Thursday, as the country races to inoculate the public faster amid a worsening epidemic. “Our previous experience shows that intradermal injections uses 25%...
Public Healthwibqam.com

South Korea opens COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea begins opening COVID-19 vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time on Monday as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents. South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Short on vaccines, Thailand seeks to borrow from Bhutan

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Thailand, a regional manufacturer of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) coronavirus shots, is seeking to borrow 150,000 doses of the same vaccine from the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, an official said on Monday, amid a Thai supply shortage. Thailand has been racing to boost its stocks after being...
WorldBirmingham Star

Pakistan steers through pandemic scare with help of Chinese vaccines

At a ceremony held here, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said China's vaccine donation through COVAX highlights the manifestation of the commitment of the Chinese leadership that vaccine is a global public good and should be made available to the people across the globe to help them fight against the disease.
WorldSentinel

Covid vaccines produced in Africa exported to Europe – 08/18/2021 – World

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was to be one of Africa’s most important weapons in the fight against the coronavirus. The American company has pledged to sell enough doses of its low-cost single-dose vaccine to ultimately immunize a third of the continent’s population. And it would be produced in part by a South African manufacturer, giving hope that the doses would soon be intended for Africans.
WorldMedicalXpress

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of COVID-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Coronavirus Surge Pushes Cuba's Healthcare System to Brink

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba is bringing back hundreds of doctors working abroad and converting hotels into isolation centers and hospitals in order to battle a COVID-19 crisis that is overwhelming healthcare and mortuary services in parts of the Caribbean island. The country, which managed to contain infections for most of...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
Travel104.1 WIKY

U.S. CDC urges avoiding travel to Israel, France, Thailand over COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations. The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China reverses course again on whether it will cooperate with WHO coronavirus origins probe

China on Friday reversed course again over whether it would support a second probe into the origins of COVID-19 by the World Health Organization. The WHO in February said its initial joint report with China into the origins of the pandemic found it "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a lab and advised "future studies." The organization said later in July that it would correct multiple "unintended errors" discovered in its report, according to The Washington Post.
WorldShropshire Star

Kamala Harris: US to provide Vietnam with one million Covid vaccine doses

The US vice president spoke after a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh,. The United States will provide an additional one million coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, American vice president Kamala Harris has announced. The move offers additional aid to a country currently grappling with a fresh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy