Israeli Arab swimmer Iyad Shalabi on Wednesday won a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Shalabi, 34, from the town of Shfaram in northern Israel, is deaf and mute from birth and paralyzed in the lower body from the age of 13. He is the first Israeli Arab to win a medal in an Olympic or Paralympic setting. He defeated six other contestants in the final and set a time of 2:28.04 minutes.