Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau to tee it up in long drive world championship

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6tpI_0bay6kK300

Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship next month in Mesquite, Nev, he announced Monday on his Instagram account.

“I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are,” DeChambeau wrote. “I’ve been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job.”

The event starts on Sept. 27.

One of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau is first in average driving distance at 321.5 yards per drive. DeChambeau hit his longest drive of the season during the second round of the Sentry Tournament, bombing a 414-yard drive on the 12th hole.

While 400-yard drives are a rarity on the PGA Tour, they are the norm on the Professional Long Drive circuit. Kyle Berkshire has the No. 1-ranked drive in the men’s division, with a long competitive drive of 474 yards that he hit in March 2017.

DeChambeau, 27, said he and Berkshire are close friends, and that he sought out his advice to increase his driving distance.

The California native also will be busy in the leadup to the long-drive event, which starts a day after the Ryder Cup, held from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau is expected to compete for the United States against Team Europe.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Long Drive#The Pga Tour#Team Europe#Northern Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
Public Healthgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says "I DON'T NEED" the coronavirus vaccine

Bryson DeChambeau has told the media that he does not regret his decision not to get vaccinated for coronavirus. DeChambeau, who was forced to withdraw from last week's Olympic Golf Tournament due to a positive Covid test, was speaking to the press ahead of his return to action at this week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfSports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Deeply Flawed Vaccine Remarks Are His Latest Head-Scratcher

We all do stupid stuff. Everyone from 8 to 80 has the inalienable right to screw up. But that’s not why Bryson DeChambeau is so utterly baffling. It’s not what he does but what he says (about what he does) that leaves people so perfectly puzzled about just what buzzes around in that busy brain of his.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfGolf.com

Bryson DeChambeau explains vaccine status, weight loss after Covid-19

Speaking publicly for the first time since a Covid-19 diagnosis kept him from the Olympic Games, Bryson DeChambeau addressed his symptoms, vaccine status and how he’s feeling entering this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational. DeChambeau spoke to a small group of reporters that included Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner and ESPN’s...
GolfGolf.com

‘Patrick, can you stop walking?’ Did a bizarre sequence doom Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau, on the par-4 14th at Caves Valley, stood over his second shot for 10 seconds when he turned slightly to his left and backed away. Leading playing partner Patrick Cantlay by a stroke during Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship, DeChambeau had outdriven him by some 50 yards, and Cantlay was beginning his walk to the green after his approach shot.
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Bryson DeChambeau’s big problem: volatility

Bryson DeChambeau could certainly win the FedEx Cup this weekend at East Lake, but he probably won’t. The problem is volatility. I’m not talking about the kind of emotional volatility DeChambeau occasionally displays on the course. His real problem is performance volatility: the natural ups and downs of his score that are occasioned by the uber-aggressive adjustments he’s made to his swing.
GolfYardbarker

Watch: Bryson DeChambeau scolds Patrick Cantlay for walking during shot

Bryson DeChambeau is considered by many to be one of the greatest golf villains of all time, and he added to that reputation with a tense moment during the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday. DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay were paired together at Caves Valley Golf Club in...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy