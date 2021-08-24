Bryson DeChambeau to tee it up in long drive world championship

Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship next month in Mesquite, Nev, he announced Monday on his Instagram account.

“I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are,” DeChambeau wrote. “I’ve been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job.”

The event starts on Sept. 27.

One of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau is first in average driving distance at 321.5 yards per drive. DeChambeau hit his longest drive of the season during the second round of the Sentry Tournament, bombing a 414-yard drive on the 12th hole.

While 400-yard drives are a rarity on the PGA Tour, they are the norm on the Professional Long Drive circuit. Kyle Berkshire has the No. 1-ranked drive in the men’s division, with a long competitive drive of 474 yards that he hit in March 2017.

DeChambeau, 27, said he and Berkshire are close friends, and that he sought out his advice to increase his driving distance.

The California native also will be busy in the leadup to the long-drive event, which starts a day after the Ryder Cup, held from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau is expected to compete for the United States against Team Europe.

–Field Level Media

