Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu County, HI

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 18:38:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Oahu until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 1015 PM HST. * At 757 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing over portions of Oahu. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were over the windward slopes of the Koolau Range from Kaaawa to Waikane. Rainfall over the rest of the Koolau Range has eased, but stream levels remain elevated. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kaneohe, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Pearl City, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kaaawa, Manoa, Kailua, Palolo and Punaluu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding persists.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Halawa, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
City
Kailua, HI
City
Kaneohe, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Kaaawa#Moanalua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy