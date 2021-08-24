Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 18:38:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Oahu until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 1015 PM HST. * At 757 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing over portions of Oahu. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were over the windward slopes of the Koolau Range from Kaaawa to Waikane. Rainfall over the rest of the Koolau Range has eased, but stream levels remain elevated. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kaneohe, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Pearl City, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kaaawa, Manoa, Kailua, Palolo and Punaluu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1015 PM HST if flooding persists.