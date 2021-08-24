Cancel
Mental Health

Working Smarter With The Use Of Psychological Coaches

By Jeremy Spain
APG Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not a new concept to have an individual coach or mentor for help and guidance. In fact, it has been around in one form or another since the ancient Greeks. However, what makes psychological coaching different from other types of coaching is that it is tailored to the individuals needs based on their personality type and background. There are many benefits that come with this kind of coaching such as improved confidence, better focus and more motivation.

#Psychological Health#Absenteeism#Coaching#Psychological Safety#Greeks
