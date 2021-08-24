Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Gulf, southeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, southwestern Liberty and north central Franklin Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 230 AM EDT/130 AM CDT/ At 159 AM EDT/1259 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Lynn Haven to 6 miles northwest of Stonemill Creek to 14 miles east of Wewahitchka. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Stonemill Creek, Tyndall Air Force Base, Orange, Parker, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Southport, Cedar Grove, Chipola Cutoff, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Central City and Camp Flowers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH