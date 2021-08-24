Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Gulf, southeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, southwestern Liberty and north central Franklin Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 230 AM EDT/130 AM CDT/ At 159 AM EDT/1259 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Lynn Haven to 6 miles northwest of Stonemill Creek to 14 miles east of Wewahitchka. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Stonemill Creek, Tyndall Air Force Base, Orange, Parker, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Southport, Cedar Grove, Chipola Cutoff, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Central City and Camp Flowers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
City
Callaway, FL
County
Franklin County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
County
Calhoun County, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
County
Bay County, FL
County
Liberty County, FL
City
Southport, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Flowers#Coastal Bay#Inland Franklin#Doppler#Wewahitchka#College Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy