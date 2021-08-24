Cancel
Grant County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Morton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORTON AND EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT/MIDNIGHT MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Bismarck.

alerts.weather.gov

Morton County, ND
Grant County, ND
