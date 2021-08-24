Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pete Gillen, Len Elmore, Nancy Lieberman to be honored with Joe Lapchick Character Award

By Harry Lyles Jr.
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Pete Gillen, Len Elmore and Nancy Lieberman will be this year's recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, upsetting Marquette and Duke and beating Chattanooga before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Arizona.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Gillen
Person
Joe Lapchick
Person
Nancy Lieberman
Person
Len Elmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Elite Eight#Cbs#Espn#Trailblazer#The Texas Legends#The Nba G League#The Sacramento Kings#The Detroit Shock#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Have Offered DeAndre Jordan And A Pick Swap In Trade Talks

The Brooklyn Nets missed their grand goal of winning a championship last season, despite the best efforts of Kevin Durant, who brought them within one game of making the Eastern Conference Finals. Their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are lethal, and there's no doubt that they are viewed as the favorite for the East once again.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Sonya Curry News

The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.
Memphis, TNPosted by
247Sports

Jalen Rose reacts to Emoni Bates' commitment to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers landed their second five-star recruit of the 2021 college basketball offseason when Emoni Bates announced his commitment to coach Penny Hardaway’s program on Wednesday. Bates is the No. 4 ranked overall player and the No. 1 ranked small forward in the recruiting class of 2021. Bates joins...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Former Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith Returning to Rupp Arena

Okay, I'll fess up. I've been arguing with a couple of people on Facebook about Tubby Smith again. "He only won the national title in 1998 because he had Pitino's recruits." If I've heard that once, I've heard it a million times. And it always baffles me when those who say that seem to forget that that team had to be COACHED. Here's another good point, if I do say so myself. Tubby got the 'Cats into the '98 Final Four by beating hated DUKE in the Elite Eight in an absolute thriller. I lost my voice a little while watching it. Kentucky came back from 17 down to beat the top-seeded Blue Devils 86-84. I'm not done. Considering how reviled Duke basketball is among the Big Blue faithful, you'd think they'd cut Tubby WAY more slack, seeing as how UK has only beaten the Devils TWICE in the last 40 years (Mike Krzyzewski's entire tenure, by the way). The other win happened five years ago, a 74-63 victory at the Champions Classic.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul admits he clashed with Deandre Ayton at first

Chris Paul finally made the NBA Finals last season for the first time in his career. His NBA Finals appearance came as a surprise to many for a few reasons. One, he was playing for a team that didn’t even qualify for the playoffs last season. Two, it was his first season with the Phoenix Suns.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan basketball: What to make of the Emoni Bates announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at Crisler Arena on December 06, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Now that the Emoni Bates recruiting saga is over, here’s...
Indiana Statesaturdaytradition.com

Indiana basketball makes top 4 for 4-star forward prospect from Kentucky

Indiana has made the cut for 2023 4-star small forward Kaleb Glenn. The Louisville, Kentucky, native announced his top four schools on Friday afternoon. In addition to the Hoosiers, Glenn is also considering Louisville, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Here’s his announcement:. Glenn is the No. 41 overall player and the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Bulls Trade Involves Dillon Brooks Going To Chicago

Coming off an NBA season in which they went 31-41, there is definitely a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Chicago Bulls. Not only did your team improve by 9-wins in one season, but now they actually have the makings of being a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference, that is if everyone stays healthy and plays at the highest level possible.
Arkansas StatePosted by
On3.com

Arkansas basketball: Connor Vanover hits massive growth spurt

Arkansas center Connor Vanover was already a defensive force in the paint for the Razorbacks last season, leading the team with 51 blocks in 29 games. Now, it appears the towering shot blocker has grown taller. Listed at 7-foot-3 last season, Vanover is easy to spot on the court. In a recent picture next to head coach Eric Musselman, the center appears to be over 7-foot-6 in shoes.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings Trade Is Focused On Marvin Bagley III

Brad Stevens wasted no time in revamping the Boston Celtics’ roster when he moved into the front office this NBA offseason. The team’s head coach for the last eight seasons was tabbed as the person to take over for Danny Ainge, who stepped down from his role in the front office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy