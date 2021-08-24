AXA outlines “Shareplan 2021”

AIA Singapore has appointed Damien Tan as its new chief executive of AIA Financial Advisers (AIA FA) with effect from 1 September 2021. An experienced industry professional, Damien has over 23 years of experience in all areas of distribution and strategy and will be responsible for managing the continued development and growth of AIA FA. Damien succeeds Delon Choo, who is set to lead as Chief Agency Officer of AIA Singapore.