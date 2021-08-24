Cancel
AXA outlines “Shareplan 2021”

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-headquartered global insurer AXA Group has launched “Shareplan 2021,” this year’s edition of the company’s annual employee share offering. “We are pleased to offer, for the 28th consecutive year, a capital increase reserved for our employees,” said AXA chief executive Thomas Buberl. “This operation, deeply rooted in AXA’s culture, is a powerful lever to strengthen the existing links with our teams, by associating them even further to the group’s performance and its long-term successes.”

