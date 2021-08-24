Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil rises as full US clearance for Covid-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

By Jessica Jaganathan
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Aug 24): Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand would follow a potential step up in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates. Brent crude oil futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%,...

