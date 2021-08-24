Cancel
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD hot in pursuit to breach the $30 resistance

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap price analysis is bullish on today’s daily chart. UNI/USD traded between a tight low-volatility daily range on the 24 hours chart. Uniswap price analysis is bullish on today’s daily chart after scattering the bears around the 20-day exponential moving average ($27.11). Uniswap price action took a gradual increase overnight and aggressively rallied to $29.02 before finding strong rejection around that point. We are expecting the altcoin to maintain an upward trajectory in the course of the day. On the contrary, the bears are working against the clock to defend the $30 price mark and are tirelessly trying to initiate a pullback towards the 20-day EMA.

