Polygon Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to recover negligible losses made on Monday and hit $1.650
Polygon price analysis is bullish on today’s daily chart. MATIC/USD traded between a tight daily range of low volatility on the 24 hours $1.57 – $1.63. Polygon price analysis is bullish on today’s daily chart after setting a fresh higher low on yesterday’s session. Polygon price action took a gradual increase at yesterday’s close and we are expecting the altcoin to maintain an upward trajectory in the course of the day.www.cryptopolitan.com
