When it comes to countries with their own approach to cars, the Japanese domestic market stands out. Japan's unique culture has led to some unique cars, particularly in the 1980s leading into the 1990s. That decade's massive economic boom for Japan came as it led the world's electronics and automotive industries. That led to a lot of money being thrown around, and in the automotive industry, that meant research and design departments with growing budgets and cars like the Honda NSX and Lexus LS400 came to light. But while Honda was designing a supercar and Toyota was developing a luxury brand, some weird and wonderful things were also going on. Not all of the cars on this list come from that exact period, but that's where you'll find the craziest.