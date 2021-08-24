Cancel
Craighead County, AR

Debate is not hate

Jonesboro Sun
 9 days ago

The recent debate about the LGBTQ Pride display at our local library is simply a reflection of the larger debate going on in our country and around the world. There have been many comments, and people are passionate on both sides of the debate. However, let’s not get distracted from the original local discussion, which is what is the best information to place in the children’s sections of the library and therefore in the hearts and minds of our children. The hearts and minds of children are a wellspring from which their life choices and actions follow. So, this debate is an important one which will bear fruit in their lives and our community for many years to come.

www.jonesborosun.com

