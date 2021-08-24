BW Offshore: Second Quarter and First Half Result 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2021) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Cuda's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, are available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Selected financial and operating information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear below and should be read in conjunction with the related financial statements and MD&A.