Ontario, OR

Ontario Sanitary Service has immediate openings for CDL drivers. Positions

Argus Observer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario Sanitary Service has immediate openings for CDL drivers. Positions are full-time, year-round employment. Applicants must possess a valid CDL with air brake endorsement, a current medical card, have a clean driving record, and be physically fit to perform route driving and misc. physical work. We drug test. Ontario Sanitary Service services the City of Ontario and all of Malheur County. Work schedule is Monday through Friday with occasional Saturday's. There are no overnight routes. Ontario Sanitary Service offers competitive pay and benefit plan. Benefits include medical insurance, 401k, and paid vacations. Prior experience is preferred but not required. Knowledge of the local area is helpful. SRCI clearance is helpful. Ontario Sanitary Service provides on the job training. Interested applicants can pick up an application at: DRIVE UP WINDOW, Mon-Friday 8-4pm. Ontario Sanitary Services 540 SE 9th Avenue Ontario, OR 97914 541-889-5719.

