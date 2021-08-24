Inspiring young people

On Aug. 14, 1,900 children were hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On Aug. 15, another 1,800 kids were hospitalized with COVID. In other words, 3,700 of our children were hospitalized over two days this past weekend from something that is now largely preventable. Most hospitalizations are now in people under 50, with people in their 30s setting record highs for hospital admissions because of this latest surge. The average person hospitalized for COVID right now is 44. In earlier surges, the average age was over 65. The reason is very simple. Older people have gotten the vaccination at higher rates.