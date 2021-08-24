Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Inspiring young people

Jonesboro Sun
 9 days ago

Thank you to the young man who helped me load the soil into my car at Walmart, to the young folks who slow down a little so they can hold the door open for me or just turn around to open it again, to the drive thru attendant who mentioned the senior discount, to the high school students who "took care of me" as I chaperoned their school trips a couple of years ago. Thanks to a fabulous generation of young folks who quietly show their caring every day.

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Folks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Memphis, TNTennessee Tribune

Noted Playwright Was a Guiding Light to Young People

MEMPHIS, TN — Dr. Erma Clanton had one life to live. Much of it was devoted to teaching, nurturing, mentoring, developing and illuminating the artistry within young people – whether it was in song, public speaking, or onstage in the theatre. Her reputation was widespread. She was known to bring...
Charitiesbutlerradio.com

Blood Donations Down Among Young People

Amid the need for blood donations, there’s a call for the state’s younger residents to become donors. Deanna Renaud is with the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and she says it’s difficult to get young people to donate blood right now. “COVID has disrupted blood centers ability to have...
Aiken County, SCThe Post and Courier

FOTAS: Summer fun and pet advocacy with young people

This has been a very busy summer at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. As much as I would love to say that we didn’t have many homeless pets coming into the shelter, I can’t. However, we did have some extremely kind and caring young people that supported us. The summer...
Asheville, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Sustainability: Teaching Young People About Wildlife

Thinking back to childhood wildlife encounters conjures up memories of feeding ducks leftover bread at a neighborhood pond; rescuing baby rabbits found in the backyard, hoping to keep the kits as pets; and emitting strange sounds and squeals when spotting a wild animal in an effort to attract the critter’s attention our way.
KidsOdessa American

CATES: COVID is now affecting young people

On Aug. 14, 1,900 children were hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On Aug. 15, another 1,800 kids were hospitalized with COVID. In other words, 3,700 of our children were hospitalized over two days this past weekend from something that is now largely preventable. Most hospitalizations are now in people under 50, with people in their 30s setting record highs for hospital admissions because of this latest surge. The average person hospitalized for COVID right now is 44. In earlier surges, the average age was over 65. The reason is very simple. Older people have gotten the vaccination at higher rates.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Work with young people to end cycle of violence

I’m a 29-year-old Gainesville native and chair of the Gainesville Police Advisory Council. As I’m sure many people are aware, there is a current epidemic taking place in our city that only seems to be getting worse. The illness of violence officially became a public health issue in 1979. In...
Small Businessmynews13.com

How the pandemic has inspired some people to change their career course

VENTURA, Calif. — Hand-sewn, sustainable clothing is the motto for small retail business Beechwood Crew. Launched amid the pandemic by childhood friends Elizabeth Melgoza and Emi Pool, the company specializes in coordinated outfits for families. "We had the downtime in the pandemic, and we started working on it, not really...
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Inspiring People: STARability Foundation partners with Golisano Children’s Museum

Thanks to a new partnership with the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples (C’MON), members of the STARability Foundation—dedicated to helping people with physical or intellectual disabilities make social, vocational, and educational connections to the community—are learning important job and life skills. 29-year-old Jonathan White loves bowling and baseball with the...
Thrive Global

Milan Tyson: “Being a young entrepreneur is great but the vision of my brand is to inspire people”

Being a young entrepreneur is great but the vision of my brand is to inspire people, especially young people to be “unapologetically fearless”, in their approach to everything they seek to do is a defining principle of my company. Young people are too often taught to apologize for having thoughts outside of the norm and through my brand, I plan to continue inspiring individuality.
Facebookpinejournal.com

Slices of Life: Courage or bravery or maybe even strength

When my husband first left this earth, people told me I was strong. I recoiled from this label because at the time I felt anything but strong. I think maybe I’ve since changed my mind. Please allow me this grace. If grief has taught me one thing it’s that the...
Somerset, KYwtloam.com

Local church invites community young people to AWANA

Nelson Valley Baptist Church, located on Highway 39 in Somerset, invites area young people to attend AWANA from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. each Wednesday night. The AWANA program is for children and young people 2 to 18 years of age. For more information on the program or the church, call 606-271-6552.
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

Inspiring People: The forces of philanthropy in Southwest Florida

The generosity of Southwest Florida is never more palpable than when season kicks off. Each gala and auction helps a child, parent, or grandparent in need. For September, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life Magazine honored some of the people who dedicate time and money in their “forces of philanthropy” issue: Denny Glass, on the board of three nonprofits; Dena Rae Hancock, CEO of the Golisano Children’s Museum; and John Quinn, president of Fountain 33.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy