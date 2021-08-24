Inspiring young people
Thank you to the young man who helped me load the soil into my car at Walmart, to the young folks who slow down a little so they can hold the door open for me or just turn around to open it again, to the drive thru attendant who mentioned the senior discount, to the high school students who "took care of me" as I chaperoned their school trips a couple of years ago. Thanks to a fabulous generation of young folks who quietly show their caring every day.www.jonesborosun.com
