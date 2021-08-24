Cancel
Dickey County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickey by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dickey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKEY COUNTY At 1256 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Verona to near Oakes to near Hecla, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Dickey County, including the following locations... Guelph and Glover. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

