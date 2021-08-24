Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Marshall County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1255 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claremont, or 15 miles west of Britton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Amherst around 105 AM CDT. Britton around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cattail Lake, Fort Sisseton State Park, Eden, Lake City, Roy Lake Rec Area, Hillhead, Red Iron Housing, Clear Lake Rec Area, Sica Hollow State Park and Buffalo Lakes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH