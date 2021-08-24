Thomas E. Helderman
Thomas E. Helderman,74, of Oaktown, passed away Aug. 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 25,1946, in Sullivan to the late Edward N. and Mary L. (Buchanan) Helderman. Thomas attended Lincoln High School. He worked many years as a baker at his business, Tom’s Donut Shop. Thomas married the love of his life, Mildred “Midge” Street, on July 19, 1980. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing vegetables, watching boxing, watching the New England Patriots and spending time with his beagle dogs.www.suncommercial.com
