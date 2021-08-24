Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award

Okay, I'll fess up. I've been arguing with a couple of people on Facebook about Tubby Smith again. "He only won the national title in 1998 because he had Pitino's recruits." If I've heard that once, I've heard it a million times. And it always baffles me when those who say that seem to forget that that team had to be COACHED. Here's another good point, if I do say so myself. Tubby got the 'Cats into the '98 Final Four by beating hated DUKE in the Elite Eight in an absolute thriller. I lost my voice a little while watching it. Kentucky came back from 17 down to beat the top-seeded Blue Devils 86-84. I'm not done. Considering how reviled Duke basketball is among the Big Blue faithful, you'd think they'd cut Tubby WAY more slack, seeing as how UK has only beaten the Devils TWICE in the last 40 years (Mike Krzyzewski's entire tenure, by the way). The other win happened five years ago, a 74-63 victory at the Champions Classic.