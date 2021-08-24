Cancel
College Sports

Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Gillen, Len Elmore and Nancy Lieberman will be this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, upsetting Marquette and Duke and beating Chattanooga before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Arizona.

