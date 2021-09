M.The crypto community had been waiting for this for months, and last week the time had come: the so-called London upgrade for the digital currency Ether (ETH) went live. The upgrade with the Krzel EIP 1559 improves the Ethereum blockchain in several ways. On the one hand, it is intended to make network fees, which many users have criticized as too high in the past, more calculable and replace them with a kind of basic fee. On the other hand, the amount of digital currency in circulation should decrease over time, which represents a shortage and could drive the ether price up further.