WR Arian Smith playing through minor injuries

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith is one of the fastest college football players in the country. The Lakeland High School speedster came to Athens as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020.

Smith had a solid showing in 2020 when he played and expects to carry that momentum into 2021. He has played in both scrimmages this Fall and has looked good

He is, however, dealing with some minor injuries, says Kirby Smart.

“Arian, coming from track, he missed some of the summer workouts, and we had to shut him down and not do everything,” Smart said. “He’s bounced back; he’s been battling a couple of injuries the last couple of weeks. He’s had some turf toe injuries, a toe-nail that got stepped on it was just bad, really bad. But he’s missed a little time.”

Smith runs for Georgia’s track team in addition to playing wide receiver. Smith ran an impressive 100-meters time of 10.18 during track season. He helped Matthew Boling and Georgia set a school record of 38.54 in the 4×100-meter relay event.

Smith will be an important deep threat for the Bulldogs and quarterback J.T. Daniels. Georgia is missing starting wide receiver George Pickens, who tore his ACL, and Demetris Robertson entered the NCAA transfer portal. There will be plenty of opportunity for Arian Smith.

Smith was banged up last offseason. He underwent wrist surgery in May and had meniscus surgery in July. Smith did not play until Georgia’s final four games. He made an impact against South Carolina and Cincinnati, but ended up taking a redshirt year. He will look to build off his solid ending to the season.

Kirby Smart and Todd Monken signed Smith, Justin Robinson, Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton and Ladd McConkey as wide receivers in the class of 2020.

