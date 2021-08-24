Cancel
EUR/USD now targets 1.1800 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the recovery in EUR/USD could extend to the 1.1800 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for EUR to test 1.1720’. We added, ‘the strong resistance at 1.1745 is not expected to come under threat’. However, USD breached 1.1745 as it rose to 1.1750 during late NY session. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by all that much. From here, EUR could edge above 1.1770 but is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 1.1800. Support is at 1.1730 followed by 1.1715.”

