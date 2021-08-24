EUR/USD now targets 1.1800 – UOB

Weak investor sentiment and anxiety in the financial markets will not support long-term gains for the British pound against the rest of the other major currencies. The gains of the GBP/USD pair, which reached the resistance level of 1.3807, quickly evaporated, as the currency pair fell to the level of 1.3730, where it has settled as of this writing. Despite the recent performance of the pound, NatWest Markets still believes that the pound will remain supported as well as the UK has a well-defined exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic and the hurdle of another wave of restrictions appears too high, "which could play the role of the pound positively".