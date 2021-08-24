Can the altcoins rise against the sharp growth of Bitcoin (BTC)?
The new week has begun with the continued rise of the market as most of the assets remain green. Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, decreasing by 4%. At the end of last week, the Bitcoin price consolidated in a sideways range with the support at $48,500. On Sunday, the bears managed to pierce this support level several times. But the Bitcoin (BTC) price did not fall below $48,000, immediately returning to the sideways corridor.www.fxstreet.com
