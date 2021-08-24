Cancel
Can the altcoins rise against the sharp growth of Bitcoin (BTC)?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new week has begun with the continued rise of the market as most of the assets remain green. Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, decreasing by 4%. At the end of last week, the Bitcoin price consolidated in a sideways range with the support at $48,500. On Sunday, the bears managed to pierce this support level several times. But the Bitcoin (BTC) price did not fall below $48,000, immediately returning to the sideways corridor.

Bitcoin Surges Ahead as It Reaches a Striking Distance – August 31, 2021. Today, Bitcoin price rallied to the $49,100 high but was repelled as it reaches a striking distance. The crypto slumped to the $48,200 support as bulls buy the dips. The coin corrected upward but faced another rejection. It is a common saying that the bulls buy the dips while the bears sell the rallies. The recent retest at the $50,000 overhead resistance will be possible if the BTC/USD price holds above the $48,000 support.
Bitcoin holds support, testing $50k resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asia hours and defended support around the 200-day moving average. The cryptocurrency is testing initial resistance around $50,000 and is up about 5% over the past 24 hours. A breakout above current levels could yield further upside towards $55,000. Bitcoin four-hour chart (CoinDesk, TradingView)
Revival of optimism in the crypto market

The crypto market starts the fall season quite positively. While far from a dizzying rally, indicators and price dynamics are generally optimistic. The total capitalization of the crypto market is gradually increasing above $2 trillion, which is not far from the historical highs. An even more positive sign is the decline in Bitcoin's dominance index, which has already fallen to 41.9%. This points directly to the existence of widespread demand for altcoins. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency reached $934 billion, approaching the most important psychological threshold of $1 trillion.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide below $1800 on strong NFP – OCBC

“The last three days saw little intraday volatility in gold price movements and the precious metal has traded cleanly above the $1800 level in the same period. We expect this trend to continue until tomorrow’s jobs report.”. “A strong US nonfarm payroll may send gold back below the $1800 handle.”
Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), The Top Altcoins of August

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), The Top Altcoins of August. Ethereum and Solana are the top altcoins of August. It was the best month for Ethereum and Solana since the last crypto market crash. Just a month ago, crypto was struggling to recover, with Bitcoin trading below $40,000 as it...
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally

50,000 Ether has been burned in the past five days, and the altcoin is heading toward a supply shock. Traders are expecting Ethereum 2.0 to compete with Bitcoin for cryptocurrency market dominance. Experts state that Ethereum has better fundamentals than Bitcoin due to deflationary pressure from EIP-1559 implementation. Key on-chain...
Coinbase's Bitcoin reserves drop to the lowest level since December 2017

Bitcoin (BTC) revisited weekly lows on Sep. 1 as the new month got underway with a fizzle rather than a bang. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Bitcoin lingers in "price stability" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $46,530 on Bitstamp overnight, its...
Investors add to altcoin funds as Bitcoin outflows mount

Bitcoin (BTC, -0.92%) investment products recorded their eighth consecutive week of outflows, totaling $3.8 million, but alternative coin (altcoin) funds continued to attract fresh capital, according to a report Monday. Overall, crypto funds netted inflows totaling $24 million during the week ending Aug. 27, down about $3 million versus the...
ETH/USD: Ethereum Firms and Remains Near Critical Resistance

ETH/USD remains within the higher elements of its short- and mid-term price range. Ethereum has also been able to incrementally add to its support levels. In yesterday’s trading, ETH/USD touched the 3355.00 which came within sight of highs made one week ago. ETH/USD also continues to flirt with May values - yes, while Ethereum was descending from its all-time highs. However, the ability to begin nearing the realms of its May apex range technically could entice further buying.
US: A historic gold investor is now buying Bitcoin (BTC)

Texas-based investment management firm US Global Investors has bought significant exposure to Bitcoin by investing in Grayscale funds. According to a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published on August 30th, the company added over $566,000 worth of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares (GBTC) to three out of eight of its mutual funds.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch after the correction – Confluence Detector

Gold has corrected to the downside after receiving a boost from the Fed. The Confluence Detector is showing XAU/USD is holding up above critical support. Every trend has a countertrend – and the same goes for gold, which has significantly benefited from the Federal Reserve's dovish stance. However, bulls take profits on both XAU/USD longs and dollar shorts. As August draws to an end, money managers are adjusting their portfolios and rebalancing their books, causing jitters in the markets.

