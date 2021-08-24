Can the altcoins rise against the sharp growth of Bitcoin (BTC)?

The crypto market starts the fall season quite positively. While far from a dizzying rally, indicators and price dynamics are generally optimistic. The total capitalization of the crypto market is gradually increasing above $2 trillion, which is not far from the historical highs. An even more positive sign is the decline in Bitcoin's dominance index, which has already fallen to 41.9%. This points directly to the existence of widespread demand for altcoins. The capitalization of the first cryptocurrency reached $934 billion, approaching the most important psychological threshold of $1 trillion.