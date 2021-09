The British pound was little changed after the relatively strong economic data from the country. According to the Nationwide Society, the country’s home prices rose by 2.1% in August after crashing by 0.6% in the previous month. The sales rose by 11% on a year-on-year basis. The two numbers were better than the median estimates of 0.2% and 8.6%, respectively. This rebound came as demand for homes continued to outpace existing supply. Additional data by Markit revealed that the country’s manufacturing PMI declined to 60.3 in August. This was a better number than the median estimate of 60.1. Therefore, these leading numbers show that the UK economy is doing relatively well.