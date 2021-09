Netflix’s sci-fi epic Three-Body Problem has found its first director. Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang — whose 2019 film Better Days swept the Hong Kong Film Awards and was nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars — will helm the drama’s first episode and help set the tone for the ambitious series. The reveal marks the first piece of official news about the mysterious project since it was announced last year. Three-Body Problem is set to be the first series with writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss serving as showrunners since HBO’s Game of Thrones. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) also serves...