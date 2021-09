Street photographer Tao Guan's portrait of Pleasanton teenagers is included in his exhibit, "The Pleasanton Ones," which opened recently at the Museum on Main, 603 Main St. The collection features more than 40 images of the city and its people as well as other photos by Guan, who has been capturing local moments on both color and black-and-white film since he moved here in 2014. He considers his collection to be a family album, of the family of Pleasanton "that keeps on loving and keeps on growing." The exhibit runs through Oct. 14.