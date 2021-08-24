Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Ted Mosby is the Worst Character from How I Met Your Mother

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often is it that the main character of a show or a movie turns out to be the worst character in it? That’s a good question really since a lot of people might not realize that there are individuals that are supposed to be the protagonist of their own show but end up being the antagonist as well or the main one at least. Some folks might look at Ted and figure that he’s the nice guy and the type of person who’s simply looking for love and isn’t finding it but isn’t going to give up trying. Isn’t that the way of a sitcom, to have someone try and try until they finally succeed? It might be, but at the same time being the type of person that will cheat on a long-distance girlfriend or end up walking out on his mother’s second wedding simply because he’s not feeling it, especially since it’s her second and he hasn’t even had a first, is the kind of character that’s more of a big child than a grown man. This kind of debate has been had more than once concerning men in sitcoms, and it’s likely to happen again and again.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#How I Met Your Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

How I Met Your Father: Josh Peck & Ashley Reyes Join HIMYM Spinoff

Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father is welcoming Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) to the cast in recurring roles (based on Deadline Hollywood reporting). Peck and Reyes join a cast that includes Duff, Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), and Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor). Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

How I Met Your Father announces replacement following cast exit

How I Met Your Father has cast Daniel Augustin ahead of the spin-off's first season. Based on How I Met Your Mother – the comedy series which starred the likes of Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris and Marvel's Cobie Smulders – the new show follows Sophie (played by Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she and his dad became an item.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Blanche Devereaux Was the Worst Character on The Golden Girls

A lot of people might have figured that I would have picked one of the men that came in and out of this show as one of the worst characters, but the fact is that Blanche was the worst character among the quartet on The Golden Girls, but she had a bit of competition in Dorothy. Given the fact that Dorothy was kind of a grump and a buzzkill a lot of the time one would have imagined that she would get this title without question, but the fact is that she was one of those looking out for the other three and much like her mother she was blunt but she was honest. Blanche on the other hand was the kind of character that had to have her ego stroked more than once during the course of the show to feel that she was worth anything, and even then it’s kind of debatable if she was. As a southern belle born and raised on a plantation she was used to having her way and being pampered quite often, and while she did exhibit a few good qualities now and then she was about as narcissistic as she could be without being an outright villain.
Public HealthPopculture

Hilary Duff Praises Being 'Vaxxed' After Revealing She Has COVID-19 Ahead of 'How I Met Your Father' Production

Hilary Duff praised the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after revealing that she had contracted the Delta variant. Duff shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing that her symptoms were no joke. "That delta... she's a little b---," Duff wrote. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog." However, her illness could have been much worse had she not gotten her shots, so she noted that she was "happy to be vaxxed" in her post.
TV SeriesComicBook

Hilary Duff Reveals First Look at How I Met Your Mother Spinoff

Earlier this year it was announced that Hulu had ordered a 10-episode first season of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father with Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff in the lead role. Now, Duff is giving fans their first look at the upcoming series, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast of the series to her Instagram with the caption "Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How I Met Your Father: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu TV Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Kids, in the spring of 2014, audiences laughed, cried, and might have gotten a little angry at the How I Met Your Mother ending after nine impressive seasons on CBS, as Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) finally finished telling his son and daughter a story that turned out to be about more than the title suggested.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Here’s Our First Look at the Cast of ‘How I Met Your Father’

It’s been a while since we finally learned the identity of Ted Mosby’s baby mama. It took How I Met Your Mother 9 seasons and countless fake outs – including the final one that infuriated fans – before they tried to have their cake and eat it too. Nobody much liked the finale, but satisfactorily ending a show that had been building towards a specific endgame for years is not easy. Just ask Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse. Or Benioff and Weiss.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why Stinkor Was the Worst Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon

The name kind of says it all, and to be honest, this character didn’t even make it onto the original show but he was considered, so I’m making an exception this time since he was a part of the toy line that came out back in the 80s. When He-Man and the Masters of the Universe came back for a reboot Stinkor did show up finally, but the fact that he’s a humanoid skunk didn’t help case any since he was thought of as a walking fart joke that had been given just enough tech to make his less than fierce look appear as something other than a bad attempt at a villain. But this is how bad the character was, that he had to wait for a reboot to even show up. And even then, his main power was a stink ray, or blast, or whatever the heck it was. The toy actually had a musky smell that according to many reports kept its smell for a good two decades after being purchased and taken out of the box.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Daniel Augustin joins Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father'

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Hulu's upcoming series 'How I Met Your Father' has a new cast member. Actor Daniel Augustin has joined the star cast of the series, which is a spinoff of the insanely popular show 'How I Met Your Mother'. As per Deadline, Augustin has been roped...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

How I Met Your Father Adds Another Former Child Star to Its Cast

This casting update will have you shouting, "Hug me, brotha!" E! News has learned that Josh Peck will be joining fellow former child star Hilary Duff on CBS' How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Per Deadline, who first broke the casting news, Peck has been cast in a recurring role and will act opposite series lead Chris Lowell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy